Ronceverte City Council Approves RPD Tow Policy Change, First Read Of Land Abandonment Ordinance

By Robert Bordelon

A new towing lot and the first reading of an ordinance concerning a home partially built on city right of way were both considered by Ronceverte City Council.

Likely built during the 1930s or 1940s, the Clay Street home factored a 30-foot right of way during construction, rather than the proper 50 feet required by the city. The mistake was discovered during a new survey of the land.

