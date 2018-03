By Ruth Caruthers

Daylight Saving (not savings) Time begins Sunday, March 11, and it is the time of year where clocks "spring ahead" one hour.

The idea behind Daylight Saving is to "save" daylight. By turning clocks forward and back, it is thought to encourage people to make more use out of daylight hours.

