State Superintendent Illustrates Options For Schools To Make Up Missed Days

By Robert Bordelon

State Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine has given the authority to individual counties to decide how school districts will make up instructional days lost during the school shut down.

In a press conference on Thursday, March 8, Paine laid out the relevant laws and possible schedules to making up instructional days and confirmed that graduation dates in a revised school year would not change from the current schedule.

Read more in the Friday, March 9, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.