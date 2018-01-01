Senator Baldwin Brings Attention To Controversial Education Bills

By Robert Bordelon

The day after Governor Jim Justice called a press conference with national news to sign a bill giving state employees and teachers a 5 percent raise, the Senate Education Committee brought two controversial education bills back into consideration.

In a post to social media, State Senator Steven Baldwin called out the Senate Education Committee for adding House Bill 4407, concerning alternative teaching certifications, to the Wednesday, March 7, agenda and reintroducing House Bill 4006, which would eliminate the Department of Education in the Arts.

Read more in the Thursday, March 8, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.