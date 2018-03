By Ruth Caruthers

Mildred Rutledge turned 100 years old on Wednesday, March 7, and she still remembers the first and last names of people in her life from 90 years ago.

Rutledge was born in Charleston in number 3 Outs Court, on a cul-de-sac on Charleston's west side.

Read more in the the Thursday, March 8 edition of The West Virginia Daily News.