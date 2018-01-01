Mattel Creates A Katherine Coleman Johnson Barbie Doll

By Theresa Flerx

Recognizing the amazing Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, who made major contributions to the science that allowed men to venture into space, and more importantly allowed them to return home, seems to have become a growing trend - and rightfully so.

Recently, Mattel recognized her long line of accomplishments by adding the Katherine Johnson Barbie® to The Inspiring Women SeriesTM for her mathematical achievements in the early NASA space program.

