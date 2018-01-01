Greenbrier County K-9 Assists In Roadside Meth Bust

By Robert Bordelon

Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department officers made several drug-related arrests in the city limits of Lewisburg on Monday, March 5, near Holt Lane.

A silver Honda Civic, with Amanda Serreno, Eric Gallagher, and another individual inside, was allegedly veering left of center on the road when Patrolman S.T. Rodoussakis and Patrolman R.L. Crone of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department pulled it over near Holt Lane, according to the criminal complaint. As Rodoussakis ran the license plate, Crone noticed Serreno placing an object behind the driver's seat. The officers removed the occupants from the vehicle, and Crone discovered the object was a blue plastic container with smaller plastic bags inside and a calibration weight for a set of scales.

