Mobile Meth Lab Discovered In Vehicle

By Robert Bordelon

During a traffic stop near Harts Run, Patrolman Nathan Patton of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department discovered an alleged methamphetamine laboratory on Tuesday, March 6.

Patton stopped a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser and, after getting permission from two individuals inside the vehicle, discovered the potential components of a methamphetamine lab in a book bag.

