Robert Baker

Robert B. "Bob" Baker, 71, of Ronceverte, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at his residence.

Bob was born December 14, 1946, in Clifton Forge, VA, and was the son of Lloyd B. and Marie Kershner Baker.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairlea and was a retired auto-tech instructor with 36 years of service with Greenbrier East High School. Bob was a member of the Greenbrier Chorale and Barbershop Group and carried his music passion and devotions to the Church's musicals and plays. He was a real estate agent with Greenbrier Real Estate and current member of the Ronceverte City Council.

Bob was Past Master of the Alderson Masonic Lodge # 70, President of Monroe County Shrine Club, a member of the Greenbrier Valley Shrine Club, Beni Kedem Shriners, Grand Chapter Royal Ancient Masons of West Virginia, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Greenbrier Commandry # 15, the Lewisburg Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 108, and a member of the Alderson High School graduating class of 1964.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special friend, Susan Browning, the mother of his daughter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and the love of his life, Terri Kay Baker; daughter, Stephanie Baker Driscoll and her husband, Patrick, of Lewisburg, WV; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Driscoll; sister, Betty Pinnell Smith and husband, John, of Alderson, WV; niece, Kathy Boone (Mikel) of Ripley, WV; nephew, Scott Pinnell of Alderson; mother-in-law, Donna Yates of Ronceverte; brother-in-law, Dusty Yates (Darlene) of Ronceverte; nephew, Cory Yates (Jessica) of Union, WV; niece, Casey Yoder (Ryan) of Princeton, WV; grandnephews, Garrison and Callan Yates; and a special friend, Jacqueline Driscoll of Lewisburg.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Fairlea with Dr. Dallas Smith officiating.

Interment will follow with Masonic Graveside Rites at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 6, from 6–8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Fairlea.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or call 1-859-266-2101, or to First Baptist Church of Fairlea, 9146 Seneca Trail South, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary originally published in the March 6, 2018 edition of The West Virginia Daily News.