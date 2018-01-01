Frontier Workers Enter Day Two Of Strike

By Robert Bordelon

Frontier Communications workers across West Virginia and in Ashburn, Virginia, declared a strike on Sunday, March 4, and a picket line formed on Maplewood Avenue in Fairlea, across the street from the local Frontier office.

The strike comes after 10 months of negotiations between the members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Frontier Communications. The contract between CWA and Frontier was set to expire on August 5, 2017, but was extended until November 4, 2017, and extended again until March 3.

