Senate Mistake On Pay Raise Bill May Kill Bill, Will Discuss Today

By Ruth Caruthers

After negotiations for a 5 percent pay increase for teachers was reduced to 4 percent, teachers across the state have declared the strike will continue until the promised 5 percent raise is passed.

The Senate passed the amendment of five down to four, but did not read the amendment and passed it without changing the bill to reflect the change. The Senate recalled and amended the bill again to what they originally intended. The House then rejecteed the changes, and the bill was sent to a conference commmittee comprised of three legislators from both chambers.

