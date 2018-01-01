Musicians Of All Skill Levels Join To Play 16th Annual Link Up Concert

By Robert Bordelon

Although schools across the state were closed for the seventh day on Friday, March 2, students from Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas county schools still came to music class in an event host by Carnegie Hall, in partnership with Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Weill Music Institute, grabbed a recorder, and joined musicians of all skill levels for the 16th annual Link Up Concert.

The lineup included musicians of all skill levels, elementary to master, from third, fourth, and fifth grade recorder players from area schools, three vocalists from Greenbrier East High School, the James Madison University (JMU) Symphony Orchestra, and the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra. The GEHS vocalists, Emma Vass, Bailey Withrow, and Vivian Fleshman, performed front stage with each orchestra.

