WVSOM Features Traveling Exhibit

By Robert Bordelon

"The cooking hearth is an enduring image of warmth and well-being. For the enslaved, however, kitchens were anything but comforting."

So begins one piece of the traveling exhibit "Fire and Freedom: Food and Enslavement in Early America," currently on display in the James R. Stooley Library of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM). The exhibit was created by the U.S. National Library of Medicine and details the often overlooked connection between slavery, indentured servitude, and the power dynamics that dominate the lives of those pushed into them and foods that Americans still eat and drink today.

