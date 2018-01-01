Shanghai Parade Draws Participants Down Washington Street New Year's Day

By Robert Bordelon

The city of Lewisburg presented the annual Shanghai Parade to a cold but enthusiastic crowd down Washington Street on Monday, January 1.

The Shanghai Parade began in the mid-1800s, according to Shanghai Parade Chairman Mary Ann Mann, and is speculated to have begun to encourage neighbors to come together during the Civil War. Now over 150 years old, the parade continues each New Year's Day through Lewisburg.

