Greenbrier County School District To Vote On Levy For Additional School Funds

By Robert Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission authorized the Greenbrier County Board of Education to place a levy on the primary election ballot later this year during the County Commission meeting on Friday, December 29.

The levy, if approved by voters, would see an effective increase in local property tax in order to increase funding to local schools in wake of a potential budget shortage.

Read more in the Thursday, January 4, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.