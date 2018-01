By Ruth Caruthers

As 2018 begins and tax season approaches, the IRS warns citizens to guard against scam phone calls. Criminals will pose as the IRS and attempt to trick victims out of money or personal information.

Scammers may threaten the victim with arrest, deportation, or revocation of their license if the victim does not pay immediately.

