Greenbrier County Commission Announces Biomass Presentation, Other Business
By Robert Bordelon
A purposely light schedule before a long weekend brought the Greenbrier County Commission out on Friday, December 29, 2017.
The meeting agenda consisted of a city boundary adjustment, a levy renewal, and bidding for snow removal for the Greenbrier County Courthouse, and the commission announced tentative plans for a public presentation of the proposed Sam Black biodiesel plant.
