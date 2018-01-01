Taking A Glance Back At 2017 - A Year Of News In Review

By Theresa Flerx

Nearly a year and a half has passed since devastating flood waters swept across much of the Greenbrier Valley, but recovery and rebuilding continued through 2017 as the region returned to a relatively normal state.

Life moved forward as residents of White Sulphur Springs, Harts Run, Caldwell, Rainelle, Rupert and other Greenbrier Countians remembered those lost to the flood with monuments and celebrations, as they simultaneously rebuilt their future.

