Rider and Krafft Pled Not Guilty To Charges Following Arrests

By Robert Bordelon

Christopher Rider, 27, and Charles Krafft, 21, plead not guilty to charges after their arrest in relation to the alleged kidnapping of Nicole Hall on Wednesday, December 27.

According to the criminal compliant, Sergeant G.R. Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department was contacted on Wednesday, December 18, by Preston Modlin, principal of Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, concerning Hall, who had been missing from school since Monday, December 18. Several middle school students had received messages stating that Hall was with Rider and had shared the information with Modlin.

