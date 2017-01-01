Lewisburg City Council Honors Guills, Hears Tower Update

By Robert Bordelon

In a ceremony that Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester said "could only happen every 43 years," former Lewisburg City Attorney Jesse Guills was honored at the Tuesday, December 19, City Council meeting.

Manchester and City Council presented Guills with his nameplate and an award for his service to the city. Starting in 1974, Guills guided the city government and its many mayors and city councils through the decades until his retirement.

