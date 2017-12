By Robert Bordelon

The Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center received a few special guests on Thursday, December 21, as members of the Greenbrier East Spartan football team arrived to give presents, sing carols, and spread holiday cheer.

The annual event began after Coach Ray Lee's first season in 2012 as a way to teach the young players.

Read more in the Tuesday, December 26, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.