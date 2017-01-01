Missing Teen Found, Two Charged

On Thursday, December 21, at approximately 9 PM, Sergeant G.R. Workman and Corporal C.R. Smith of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, along with Deputy U.S. Marshall K. Long, apprehended Charles Krafft and Christopher Rider in the Neola area of Greenbrier County, according to a press release issued by Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.

Missing juvenile Nicole Hall was located with the two accused and subsequently reunited with hger family.

Read more in the Friday, December 22, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.