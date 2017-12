By Ruth Caruthers

A man has died from his injuries sustained in a house fire Wednesday, December 20.

The fire was reported around 3:10 PM, on Route 92 near Neola. Anthony Creek and White Sulphur Springs fire department responded, as well as White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services, Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, and the State Fire Marshal.

Read more in the Friday, December 22, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.