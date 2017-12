By Ruth Caruthers

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department is request assistance in locating Nicole Hall, a 14-year-old female who is believed to be with Christopher Rider, a 27-year-old male, and Charles Krafft, a 21-year-old male.

Hall is missing from the Greenbrier County area and was last seeen in the morning hours on Monday, December 18.

