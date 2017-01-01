Lewisburg City Council Receives Update to Various Pathway Projects

By Robert Bordelon

Efforts to improve pedestrian access to various areas throughout Lewisburg continue to grind through the necessary clogs of bureaucracy. In the Lewisburg City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 19, grant writer Doug Hylton provided the City Council an update to each of the six projects in progress, composed of sidewalk and recreational trails, funded through 10 awarded grants totaling over $1.5 million.

Funding for these projects has already begun, with engineers working on the specifications of each. Some projects are nearly ready to go to bid for construction, while some projects are in the earliest stages of the grant process and don't yet have a contract signed with the city.

