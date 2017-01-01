Kim Morgan Dean To Step Down

By Robert Bordelon

Lewisburg City Councilmember Kim Morgan Dean announced her upcoming resignation from City Council during the regular meeting on Tuesday, December 19.

"I have accepted a job in Abingdon, VA, and I have to leave Lewisburg and, very regretfully, step down from my seat on City Council," said Dean. "It was a really hard decision [whether or not to take the job], mainly because of [having to step down] and [I want to say] thank you to the council and to the mayor and the city employees who have certainly made me feel welcome and taught me the ropes. It's been an honor to do this, and I'm really bummed out that I won't get to do it anymore."

Read more in the Wednesday, December 20, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.