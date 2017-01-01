CVB Begins Repayment On Post Flood $450,000 Loan From Greenbrier County Commission

By Robert Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has made the first payment on a $450,000 loan granted by the Greenbrier County Commission after the June 2016 flood in Greenbrier County. The payment was made in the Tuesday, December 12, meeting of the County Commission.

Representatives with the CVB felt the loan had an impact on tourism in the area after the national news coverage of the effects of flooding across the county could have pushed potential tourists to choose somewhere other than Greenbrier County for their vacation destination.

Read more in the Friday, December 15, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.