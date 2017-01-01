Greenbrier County Commission President Woody Hanna Announces Re-Election Hope
By Robert Bordelon
Normal business in the first December meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission was punctuated with Commission President Woody Hanna's announcement that he would be running for re-election to the County Commission in the 2018 race.
"My time is about up here, and I had to come to some family decisions, and we have decided to seek re-election," said Hanna. "I'm going to seek re-election to the County Commission, and when January comes, I'll file."
