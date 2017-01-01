Stolen Firearms And Meth Discovered In Search

By Robert Bordelon

Local man David Lilly was arrested in the parking lot of the Lewisburg Walmart on Monday, December 11, under a warrant obtained by the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. During the arrest, officers found a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms.

The arrest was part of a bust that would produce, in total, a street value of $60,000 in crystal methamphetamine and 36 firearms, many of which were reported as stolen.

