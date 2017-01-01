Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office Sponsors Project Lifesaver

By Robert Bordelon

A special program sponsored through the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office has saved lives across the country. Project Lifesaver established a search and rescue system for individuals with cognitive disabilities.

Individuals suffering from cognitive disabilities such as Alzheimer's, Autism, Down Syndrome, and Traumatic Brain Injury sometimes wander away from care givers or their homes, leading to panic and worry in their caregivers, relatives, and friends. Project Lifesaver gives these individuals personalized radio transmitters and electronic track equipment so that trained personnel can find them with ease and bring them back home.

Read more in the Wednesday, December 13, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.