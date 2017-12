By Ruth Caruthers

On Sunday, December 3, Monroebotics 4-H Club's FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Team, M Cubed, competed in the West Virginia FTC State Championships held on Fairmont State University campus and earned a spot in the semifinals.

FIRST Tech Challenge is a high school level robotics competition that challenges teams to design, build, and program a robot from scratch.

