Lewisburg City Council Declares Opposition To Mon Power Purchase In Resolution

By Robert Bordelon

Lewisburg City Council approved two resolutions, 451 and 452, in its Thursday, November 30, meeting. The first resolution approves the lease-purchase of six police vehicles for the city, while the second calls for the Public Service Commission to either throw out or perform due diligence on the purchase of a power plant by Mon Power from AE Supply, both subsidiaries of First Energy Corporation.

