American Legion Greenbrier 26 Post To Honor Veterans Slain In Infamous Pearl Harbor Attack

By Robert Bordelon

It was December, 76 years ago. President Franklin D. Roosevelt took the stage in front of Congress.

"Yesterday, December 7, 1941 - a date which will live in infamy - the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan ... It will be recorded that the distance of Hawaii from Japan makes it obvious that the attack was deliberately planned many days or even weeks ago. During the intervening time, the Japanese government has deliberately sought to deceive the United States by false statements and expressions of hope for continued peace. The attack yesterday on the Hawaiian Islands has cause severe damaged to American naval and military forces. I regret to tell you that very many American lives have been lost."

