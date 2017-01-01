Green Bank Observatory Explores Demolition, Future Funding Options After NSF Announces Its Intention To 'Substantially Reduce' Budget

By Robert Bordelon

The Green Bank Observatory (GBO) held a public comment meeting on Thursday, November 30, in order to address concerns over the facility's future operation during substaintially reduced budget. The meeting focused on a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) released by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The GBO is home to the Green Bank Telescope, a key component of astronomy and astrophysics research in the scientific community. According to the DEIS, GBO welcomes approximately 50,000 visitors each year, being staffed by 100 year-round employees and 40 summer employees.

